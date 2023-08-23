Della Davidson Elementary School expansion on schedule Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Oxford School District is set to begin construction at Della Davidson Elementary School in the fall of 2023. The $6.6M addition adds a new wing to the existing school building, including four additional classrooms, offices, storage, and restrooms.

The construction slated to begin in October/November will be paid out of the district’s fund balance. The district’s architectural plans were released by Superintendent Bradley Roberson at the public hearing on July 2023 as a project that is set to take place separately from the upcoming bond referendum.

In 2022, district leadership facilitated the realignment of elementary schools to make room for the growth of the Pre-K program and the district’s growing enrollment.

Della Davidson Elementary, a second and third-grade school, currently holds 764 students. Four new classes were recently created to accommodate student growth, two for second grade last year and two for third grade this year.

Currently, classrooms are being shared for speech services, gifted, and EL (English learner) services.

“We have exhausted every creative option for the spaces we have. Sharing space is less than ideal when trying to educate young children and provide teachers with the support they need. Our teachers have been flexible and positive, but I am looking forward to this much needed expansion,” said Della Davidson Principal Patches Calhoun.

The construction of the Della Davidson campus addition is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2025.