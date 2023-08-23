GE Aerospace Supports Boys & Girls Club

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Staff Report

The Lafayette Oxford Barksdale Boys & Girls Club received a donation of $1,250 from GE Aerospace during a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the aviation division of GE establishing an engine components manufacturing plant in Batesville. GE officials said the Lafayette organization was chosen as one of six recipients of financial support during the anniversary event in honor of the many Oxford and Lafayette residents who are employed at the industry. (Contributed)

The Lafayette Oxford Barksdale Boys & Girls Club received a donation of $1,250 from GE Aerospace during a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the aviation division of GE establishing an engine components manufacturing plant in Batesville.

GE officials said the Lafayette organization was chosen as one of six recipients of financial support during the anniversary event in honor of the many Oxford and Lafayette residents who are employed at the industry.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 23 crime report

Oxford Chargers 2023 Schedule

Chargers determined to avenge ‘22 season

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 22 crime report

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...