GE Aerospace Supports Boys & Girls Club Published 7:45 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Lafayette Oxford Barksdale Boys & Girls Club received a donation of $1,250 from GE Aerospace during a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the aviation division of GE establishing an engine components manufacturing plant in Batesville.

GE officials said the Lafayette organization was chosen as one of six recipients of financial support during the anniversary event in honor of the many Oxford and Lafayette residents who are employed at the industry.