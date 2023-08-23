Let Friday Night Lights begin Published 11:32 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Robyn Tannehill

Oxford Mayor

When the bright lights come on at Oxford’s Bobby Holcomb Field and Lafayette’s William L. Buford stadium and they illuminate the town, you can feel the electricity in the air.

Our community comes alive when football season starts. Those lights showcase a serious tradition built on a deep love for the game and a sense of community pride.

Whether you’ve got kids or friends on the team, in the band, cheering on the sidelines, or you’re a longtime fan in the stands, the high school stadium becomes a community center as the first kickoff approaches.

We are blessed to live in a place that is growing with a thriving business community. Oxford is becoming a small city instead of a small town.

Perhaps the thing about high school football in a town like ours that makes it something we long for, is that when you walk up to the stadium and hear the buzz of the crowd, smell of popcorn popping and burgers on the grill, feel the music from the band and the overall excitement…you are enveloped with a feeling of small town.

The people in the stands at high school football games are moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers, neighbors down the street, students, alumni, and longtime residents of the community.

People in the stands know the players on the field. Win or lose, their support and love is always there. It is so important that we support our local school districts.

Make plans on an upcoming Friday night to join us at the stadium. You’ll be glad you did.