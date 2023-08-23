Mallard Pointe competition

Lafayette High’s Ada Grace Everett hits a tee shot on the 18th hole in a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis, Miss. on Monday, August 21, 2023. Lafayette, Oxford, South Panola, and Hernando competed.(©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette High’s Haley Peterson plays on the 17th hole in a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis, Miss. on Monday, August 21, 2023. Lafayette, Oxford, South Panola, and Hernando competed. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford High’s Maier Jernigan chips on the 17th hole in a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis, Miss. on Monday, August 21, 2023. Oxford, Lafayette, South Panola, and Hernando competed. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford High’s Sydney Scruggs tees off on the 18th hole during a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis, Miss. on Monday, August 21, 2023. Oxford, Lafayette, South Panola, and Hernando competed. (©Bruce Newman)