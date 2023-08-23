Man dies in Highway 30 crash Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4:14 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 30 in Lafayette County involving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew F. Wilbanks, 36, of Walnut, Miss.

The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 30 when the truck left the roadway and collided into a ditch. Wilbanks received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.