Saturday’s Dragonfly Triathlon now a qualifier for nationals Published 9:12 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

This year’s 33rd Annual Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon at Sardis Lake on Saturday, Aug. 26, is now a USA Triathlon Mississippi State Championship qualifying event for the 2024 USA Triathlon Sprint Age Group National Championships.

This is the first time in the event’s history to join with USAT to offer qualifying points for area athletes.

Presented by P.R. Event Management, the sprint triathlon begins at 8 a.m. on the sandy white beach at Cypress Point on the Lower Lake at Sardis Reservoir. The half-mile swim segment of the race is always cool and refreshing for triathletes, with a sandy beach entrance and exit.

The 18-mile bike course winds through farmland and is flat except for one hill. The four-mile run is on flat, pastoral paved country roads with portions of a shady woodland trail. This late-summer triathlon gives those who participate, along with their friends and family, an opportunity to swim, picnic, boat and explore numerous public day use areas on the lake at John W. Kyle State Park and nearby Holly Springs National Forest.

All participants will receive a custom designed T-shirt and finishers will be presented with a custom-designed medal. Overall winners in female and male age groups in each category will receive handcrafted custom pottery made by Susan McDonald, a Mississippi artist with Children of God Pottery Studio at French Camp Academy.

Awards will be presented at a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at the race site. Registration is $90 per person. Cost for relay teams is $50 per relay participant. Relay Teams of two to three are encouraged to enter. Register at pr-eventmanagement.net. Proceeds will benefit a local church and a cross country team.

For information, contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.