Storied seasons and small-town heroes Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

1 of 2

By John Cofield

Last week when those cooler days came, Faulkner’s famous words me once again that the “ber” are on fast and with them… !

“…in August in Mississippi there’s a few days somewhere about the middle of the month when suddenly there’s a foretaste of fall, it’s cool, there’s an ambiance, a soft, luminous quality to the light,…”

Email newsletter signup

And with all small towns, football produces heroes through the many storied seasons and the ages.

Bobby Holcomb’s name adorns the Oxford High football field, while Ed Moak is forever remembered at the baseball field. They left us long before their time.

Walter Denton is still with us. He was our Archie. Together with Jim Jackson, they showed us how best friends acted and gave us the earliest thrills of victory we had known.

The agony of defeat found some, but it is the risk we take when fall comes to call and football is here again.

Are You Ready?

Go Chargers! Go ‘Dores! Go Rebels!