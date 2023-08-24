Hart back at the helm for Commodores Published 10:29 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Anthony Hart will lead the Commodore football team this season after returning to the school where he built an 80-16 record, including an 18-5 mark in playoff games, from 2005-11.

“In some ways I feel like a first year coach, it’s a little different view from when I was here before, but it’s a lot of fun to be back,” Hart said last week. He led the Commodores to back-to-back undefeated Class 4A state championships in his final two seasons at the helm, becoming the first coach in Mississippi high school football history to lead his team to a perfect 16-0 record.

The ‘Dores outscored opponents 1,316-293 over that stretch as they secured the first two championships in program history. He also amassed a 6-1 record against Oxford High during those seasons.

This year’s team is deep on defense, but will be lacking early in the season with game experience on the offensive.

“We are very old on defense, we have a lot of seniors on that side. On offense, Coach (Will) Wolfe said we have only three players who played at all last year, so we have a lot of new guys,” he said.

On special teams, Hart said the coaches will emphasize the fundamentals. “We will keep it simple and solid and I think we will be okay. We have a kicker that I think will make the field goals and extra points that we are supposed to make.”

With Will Wolfe as offensive coordinator and Jay Jones running the defense, Hart said he is confident players will be prepared on both sides of the ball. ”I hope we can play fast and hard with enthusiasm and do things right.”

Hart said the Commodores’ schedule will demand top performance each week.

“Oxford game one is a big challenge. And then you have West Point sitting there,” he said. “Those two teams are at the top, but there’s no team on the schedule that’s not good. So we have a big challenge.”