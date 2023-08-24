Interview with Cameron Williams Published 1:26 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Cameron Williams

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

Coming off two injuries and it’s my first time to be back with the guys on the team, so it feels great.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Weight room work and trying to put on weight.

What goals have you set for yourself and the team this season?

For myself, trying to end the season with at least seven or eight pickoffs, and a pick six in a game. For the team to make it to the playoffs, I feel like we are going to make it there.

What are your plans after high school? What do you want to study?

I want to play ball, but if that doesn’t work out I want to do real estate. I want to live in Texas or Georgia.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

Starkville. Last year we were supposed to win that game and we just lost the energy and momentum coming back after halftime. I’m looking forward to that game.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Football, nothing else really.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Shepherds Pie. Favorite snack would be strawberry gummies sour.

Who is your biggest fan?

My parents.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

Probably in middle school playing against Lafayette in the eighth grade. I had three touchdowns in that game.

What is one message you would like to send to the Chargers’ fans and supporters?

Bring the energy and keep us up on the sideline.