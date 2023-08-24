Interview with Jabari White Published 2:26 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Jabari White

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

It feels good to be back with my brothers. I missed them.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Being active and being a better leader. I added a lot of weight, about twenty or thirty pounds. Just a lot of working out and eating.

What is expected from you and this team this year?

Being a leader and someone to look up to when things are going wrong and bringing everybody else up with me. My goal is getting a ring, and getting all my brothers a ring.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

Being the biggest and loudest fans we’ve ever had out of all the years of Chargers nation.

Is there anything fans will be impressed by at the start of the season?

For sure our energy. We are going to bring from the first game. This year we are going to have a huge chip on our shoulder from not meeting expectations last year.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

Most people would think I would say Lafayette because I have a lot of cousins over there, but it would Tupelo. That’s the game I want to get to this year.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Fishing. I love fishing. It gets me away from life and lets me be stress free. Bass or bream it don’t matter, I just like it when the rod bends.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Chicken and rice from Chow King. Probably say donuts.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My parents and my oldest brother. He’s always there for me telling what I’m doing right and what I’m doing wrong.

Do you have plans yet for after high school?

I want to play college football but if that doesn’t work out then it will be a game and fish warden.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

Last year against Madison Central even though we lost. I just came back after being sick off of food poisoning and it was like second or third snap of the game and I made this big star from Madison fumble in the backfield.