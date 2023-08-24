Interview with Jack Harper Published 6:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

Feels great. After baseball I was able to get back for summer workouts with my teammates.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

I tried to hit the weight room really hard and put on some weight, and I was able to put on about 21 pounds. I tried to work on speed and agility. I’m stronger and faster.

What is the coaching staff expecting from you?

Obviously to play my position at a high level but also being a leader in my position group. Teamwise, being fast as lightning. We really emphasize going as fast we can on the offensive side of the ball.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

Do what they always do, coming out to support us win or lose.

Talk about the coaching staff.

Coach Cut is obviously a mastermind. And then Coach Buse on the defense side and he knows a ton. They work with us on both sides of the ball, doing drills and making sure we get better. They put it all together really well to make sure we have a plan to succeed every week.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

The Tupelo game. It’s going to be really fun and I’m looking forward to it. Those boys don’t like us and we don’t like them, so it’s a good rivalry game.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

I like to hang out with friends and spend time with my family. Maybe go out on the boat. I like to lift, too.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

My mom’s homemade spaghetti and meatballs. I like to eat fruit.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My parents, and then probably my aunt and uncle that come to every game, Debbie and Doug Wheeler.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

My ninth grade season. My first play with varsity I got to score a touchdown against Olive Branch.