Interview with Nelson Barr Published 7:27 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

It feels good, it feels like we have been away a long time.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

I focused on not skipping reps and making sure my teammates didn’t skip.

Where do you think you have made the most improvement?

Bench press and squats were my biggest increase. Then being a better teammate, and showing more leadership.

What is the coaching staff expecting from you this season?

They are expecting us to come out with the most energy we can and make sure we sure we show it every day.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

Do what they have always been good at, supporting us every week so we can make it to the end.

What are your plans after high school? What do you want to study?

Not really sure yet. I will probably be going to Ole Miss. I think it will be something in health sciences and also on the criminal justice side.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

The Tupelo game. They did us pretty bad last year, but I think we are going to be coming back strong this year.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Burrito from Chipotle is my favorite meal. Welch’s gummies for snack.

Who is your biggest fan?

Probably my mom.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

It was back in Bucs, peewee football. I used to play linebacker back then and one time I picked up a fumble, but I got tackled and fumbled again. I felt so bad, but now when I look back it’s funny to me. I was seven then.

What is one message you would like to send to the Tigers fans and supporters?

It’s going to be a fun, fun run this year. Y’all need to get there. It’s going to be fun, and all roads lead to Jackson.