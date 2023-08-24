Interview with Peter Grandjean Published 6:08 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

It feels amazing. These past two months have felt like a long time, but it’s great to be back.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Email newsletter signup

Definitely hitting the weight room. I knew I would have a bigger role than I did last year, so for sure the weight room.

What is expected from you and this team this year?

Embracing a much bigger role as a leader. I was looked at as a leader last year but not as monumental. I feel like we have a special group of guys. Coming into spring from last year we didn’t much a vision of what we are capable of, but over the course of these past two months we have figured out who we are and what we can do.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

In my opinion they need to embrace the role of the 12th Man. That’s a huge role in the games and it really helps the team.

Is there anything fans will be impressed by at the start of the season?

For sure our energy. We are going to bring from the first game. This year we are going to have a huge chip on our shoulder from not meeting expectations last year.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

I don’t want to go too far into the season. Our mindset is going to be on the next one coming up. So Lafayette.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

My little brother and I have picked up pickleball.

Who’s better?

For sure me.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

A burrito bowl from South Depot. Let’s go with fruit snacks.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

Other than my parents, it would be my brother. We’ve been working day in and day out with each other putting our noses down and getting to work.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

That first year of getting in the swing of football. I was in the seventh and we moved here from Texas. That first year was a great memory, being able to experience for the first time what it was like being around a team.