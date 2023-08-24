Interview with William Wilkinson Published 4:39 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

How does it feel to be back on the practice field?

Feels great. We have lots of hungry football players. It’s what we’ve all been working for going back to spring camp.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

How consistent can I be day in and day out. And one percent better. If I can improve one percent every time I come out then when the season gets here I will be where I need to be.

Have you added any inches or weight in the offseason?

I have put on about ten pounds, thankfully. A shout out to Coach Wilfong, he knows what he’s talking about.

What are you expecting from yourself and the team this year?

I’d say being a better leader. Coming into my third year as a starter us older guys have to be there for the new guys, especially on special teams. At Oxford we take special teams very seriously and how can we teach them that aspect of the game. We are trying our best to go win state.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

We need them to show up. If the fans come they will see a show.

What are your plans after high school? What do you want to study?

Hopefully play college football if it’s my path, but if not then being an orthodontist. I’d like to stay in Oxford if that opportunity comes.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

I took my boat out a bunch this summer, and I like to fish.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

If we’re being specific, then probably wings at Jensei, they have the best in Oxford I think. I’m a big gummy guy, usually sour, or the little Welch’s packs.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

Beside my parents my little sister is a huge fan. My aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, they all come up for the games. It’s a family thing.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

I’d say last year against Clinton. I was able to hit a game-winning field goal.

Kickers can be flaky sometimes. Is there anything about you that fans would find funny?

Well, I have lots of superstitions. I get really weird with some things. I put my right knee pad on my left knee and the left on the right. I always get a new mouthpiece before every game. I always wear the same socks, but I do wash them. I’m not that weird.

What can Charger fans expect from you and the team this season?

From me, a good year and not a lot of misses, hopefully none. And a lot of wins this year, that’s what we are rooting for.