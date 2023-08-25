Chinooks take quick break at UOX on way home to New York Published 11:29 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Two United States Army Chinook helicopters made a stop here in Oxford Thursday at the University-Oxford Airport (UOX). The U.S. Army crew had recently completed a training assignment in Louisiana and were on their way back home to New York. They stopped at the UOX to catch a quick break and to perform aircraft inspections before continuing on their journey home.

“It was great visiting with the crew and we were especially proud to be able to provide a quick stopping point to our armed forces,” said Coleman Grimmett, senior director for business operations at the University of Mississippi.

“It’s not every day that you get to climb aboard a Chinook helicopter, so this was a special day for our airport team!”