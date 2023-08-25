Interview with Campbell Atkinson Published 6:30 am Friday, August 25, 2023

How exciting is it to be back on the football field?

I can’t wait. We’re excited to go against Oxford and win.

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Conditioning, working out in the weight room and just getting better.

What improvements did you make personally?

Knowing the plays and route running and knowing where I need to be on the offensive line. I’ve been working on blocking, working on technique and how to dig people out, and blocking on the perimeter.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

West Point. I think we haven’t done so good against those guys in the past but this year we are going to show up and show them who we are.

What message do you have for Commodore fans?

Show up every night and be supportive.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Hunt and fish.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Steak. Probably candy.

Who is your biggest fan?

My dad.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

Probably 10th grade year beating Oxford at home with all the seniors.