Interview with Davion Bell Published 8:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Worked out a lot, working on a lot of little things. We want to be fast and furious.

What were your personal training goals?

I lost a little weight and just got stronger and faster. Currently benching twenty times more than last season.

Talk about the coaching staff.

Coach Hart is strict, a very guy. Coach Wolfe is just always about getting after it.

What are your plans for after high school?

Diesel mechanics

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Fishing.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

I like sushi. Probably chips.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My mom

What is your favorite memory so far in football?

Catching my first pick at D line my 10th grade year.