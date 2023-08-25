Interview with Emmanuel Wadlington

Published 8:30 am Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Emanuel Wadlington
Lafayette High vs. South Panola play a jamboree in Batesville, Miss. on Friday, August 18, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Worked hard, got bigger, got stronger, got faster. I will be playing a lot more defense this year than I usually do, and I have to be ready for that.

What is one thing fans would be surprised to know about you?

I’m actually really country.

What do you want to do after high school?

Play football in college. My second choice is auto mechanics.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

Oxford because it’s our rivalry. It’s always been our rivalry.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Either working out trying to keep my body active, or just at home trying to stay healthy.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Chicken and chips.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My dad. My family is a sports family so he’s like that side person I go to in case I need something.

