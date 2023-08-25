Interview with Jalvin Woodard Published 10:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Worked on being a better football player. I got bigger and stronger in the weight room.

What is the coaching staff expecting from you?

The best from all of us. More effort. We are working hard every day.

Talk about the coaching staff.

The coaching staff is great all around. They’ve been getting us ready.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

All of them. All of them are big to me and we just have to be ready for each one.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

I’m either working with my pops or at the house sleeping.

What is one thing fans would be surprised to know about you?

I still like to watch Liv and Maddie.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Chicken nuggets and Zebra cakes.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My mom and my dad.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

Against D.J. Burgess in my 9th grade year.