Interview with Makyi Reed Jones Published 9:47 am Friday, August 25, 2023

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Lifted weights and worked on the things the coaches told us to do.

What improvements is the coaching staff expecting from you?

Catching and running routes, and having more touchdowns this year than I did last year.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

West Point

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Chicken wings. Skittles.

Who is your biggest fan?

My mom