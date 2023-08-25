Interview with Makyi Reed Jones

Published 9:47 am Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Lafayette High’s Makyi Reed Jones (4) catches a pass against South Panola during a jamboree in Batesville, Miss. on Friday, August 18, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Lifted weights and worked on the things the coaches told us to do.

What improvements is the coaching staff expecting from you?

Catching and running routes, and having more touchdowns this year than I did last year.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

West Point

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Chicken wings. Skittles.

Who is your biggest fan?

My mom

