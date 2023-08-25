Interview with Montrell Wilbourn Published 6:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

What did you do in the off season to prepare for this season?

Got my legs stronger coming off an injury. I’m completely healthy now.

What are you expecting from the fans/students/staff to help the team this season?

We need them to come watch to help support our team.

Talk about the coaching staff.

We have some new coaches and they are ready for the job. They get us prepared for what we have to do.

What game are you most excited about on this year’s schedule?

The Oxford game is really big to everyone around here.

What are your hobbies? What do you like to do with free time?

Playing games, or just chilling with my teammates.

What is your favorite meal? Snack?

Sonic hamburgers. Lifesavers candy.

Who is your biggest fan? Why?

My family. They are always keeping me up and they support me no matter what.

What is your favorite memory so far in football? Why?

Beating Oxford my 10th grade year.