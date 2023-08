OPD charge man with domestic violence, aggravated assault Published 2:17 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

On Aug. 20, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding domestic violence.

After investigation, Weston B. Mitchell, 23, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Mitchell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.