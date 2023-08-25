Second Line honors the creative spirit of “Ronzo” Published 10:20 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Friends of Ronzo gathered at the Graduate Hotel on Friday evening to raise a glass in Ron Shapiro’s memory before a Second Line formed and marched from the Graduate Hotel through the Square to the Powerhouse.

The by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Coucil is a month long series of events honoring the creative spirit of Ron “Ronzo” Shapiro. https://www.oxfordarts.com/shop/category/103-hoka-days

Ron “Ronzo” Shapiro passed away 5 years ago on August 19, 2019, at age 75. Hoka Days continues to keep his memory alive.

For more about Ronzo visit https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2019/08/19/ron-ronzo-shapiro-passes-away-at-75/