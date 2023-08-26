Cool down in temperatures for Sunday and the week ahead Published 4:42 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Sunday should be 10 degrees cooler than today. The National Weather Service forecasts a cool front coming through overnight that will decrease temperatures and humidity.

Saturday, the high reached 99 degrees. On Sunday, the expected high is 89 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 9 miles per hour.

For the week ahead, temperatures should remain under 90 degrees. There is less than a 24% chance of rain for the coming week as August ends.