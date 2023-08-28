Oxford man charged with cyberstalking, intimidation Published 11:59 am Monday, August 28, 2023

On Aug. 8, the Oxford Police Department took a report of harassing contact via phone calls and text messages.

After investigation, Tayler Beard, 27, of Oxford was arrested and charged initially with one count of Cyberstalking and additionally charged later with Intimidating a Witness.

Beard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $20,000 bond for his Cyberstalking charge, but his bond was revoked due to his Intimidating a Witness arrest.