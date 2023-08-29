Free business workshop offers one-on-one expert consultations in Oxford Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation are partnering to offer a unique business workshop, the Round Robin, aimed at helping local entrepreneurs and small businesses. The free event will be held on Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Powerhouse and is open to the public.

The Round Robin workshop will provide participants with one-on-one consultations in a range of business topics, from finance and logistics to social media and arts planning. Experts slated to attend include Matt Parham of the Bank of Commerce, Emily Suber from Lucky Elephant LLC, and Ellis Bledsoe from the Center for Manufacturing Excellence.

Participants may sign up for up to four 20-minute sessions with these experts. However, slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior registration is strongly recommended to secure the desired consultation sessions.

Registration will close at midnight on Aug. 28 to allow organizers time to assign meeting slots. Instructions for registration are available on the event website, and confirmed session times will be emailed to participants on the morning of Aug. 29.

The workshop is part of the Big Bad Business Series, funded in part through grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi Arts Commission.

For questions or to address needs related to different abilities, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council can be contacted at outreachyac@gmail.com.

Additional Topics and Experts:

Artist one-on-one: Erin Austen Abbott, Amelia Presents, The Motel Art Show Series

Grants and Arts Planning: Wayne, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council & MS Presenters Network

Small Business Planning & Writing a Business Plan: Allen Kurr, University of Mississippi Small Business Development Center and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation

Legal and Marketing experts will also be available for consultation.

Interested parties are advised to register as soon as possible to take advantage of this free opportunity for business development and expert advice.