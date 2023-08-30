Back to school times three

Published 7:15 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Staff Report

A Ripley family enjoyed a milestone “First Day of School” last week when Ole Miss students started a new academic year.

While sophomore Jackson Steiert is a working on an undergraduate degree in music and sister Bella Steiert began graduate school, pursuing a master of science in integrated marketing and communications, their mother Lauren Gay is a first-year law school student.

“Now that my children are all grown and flown, it’s my turn to do my own thing,” Gay said.

