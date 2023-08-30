Ford Center announces fall lineup Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi has announced a diverse fall 2023 lineup that promises a variety of world-class acts, from a rising country trio to gravity-defying dancers.

The season will feature concerts, dance performances and theatrical productions, all starting at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

“Each event represents artists at the apex of their profession that guarantees an exceptional experience,” said Ford Center director Julia Aubrey. “I encourage patrons to see these world-class performers right in their own backyard.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 662-915-7411 or through the Ole Miss Box Office.

The season kicks off Sept. 7 with Chapel Hart, a country act featuring sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle, who gained fame on “America’s Got Talent.”

On Sept. 11, the MOMIX dance company will present “Alice,” a whimsical production inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” blending illusion and acrobatics.

The Manhattan Chamber Players, a renowned classical quartet boasting alumni from prestigious schools like Juilliard and Yale, will perform Mozart and Brahms pieces on Sept. 14.

Sept. 21 will feature “The Greatest Piano Men,” a show celebrating iconic pianists like Elton John and Stevie Wonder, incorporating storytelling and a live band.

“Cowboy” will take the stage on Oct. 10, telling the tale of Bass Reeves, a freed slave and the first black U.S. deputy marshal who arrested more than 3,000 criminals during his career.

Fans of classic rock can look forward to Oct. 14 when Revisiting Creedence will perform hits like “Bad Moon Rising.”

Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and University of Mississippi Choirs on Oct. 29, starting at 2:30 p.m.

On Nov. 14, PUSH Physical Theatre will use dance-infused acrobatics to weave narrative stories, while Dance Alive National Ballet will present the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 8.

