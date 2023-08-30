Graduate scholarships available from NAJA Published 8:45 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Anyone interested in applying for the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Graduate Scholarships may do so online beginning Sept. 1. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2024.

A checklist for approval includes the following:

Working or planning to work directly with children.

Pursuing graduate level studies for one year in fields that address the special needs of children and youth; this includes, but is not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental health, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired and gifted and talented. Scholarships are not awarded for graduate work in administration or general education.

A U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of a state with a Junior Auxiliary Chapter: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Planning to attend a U.S. college or university for full-time or part-time study.

Since 1962, the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) Graduate Scholarship Program has awarded more than 579 scholarships, totaling over $1.5 million dollars for graduate studies in fields addressing the special needs of children and youth. Last year, 11 scholarships totaling $36,000 were awarded.

The NAJA Scholarship Program remains the association’s only service project funded through donations from JA chapters, honorariums, memorials and special gifts.

The Junior Auxiliary of Oxford has been an annual donor to the NAJA Scholarship program, serving as a Sapphire Crown Sponsor this past year.