Pet treat tasting event Saturday Published 9:15 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Tractor Supply Company will host a pet treat tasting event here in Oxford on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Aaron Behymer, manager of the Oxford Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us to let your pet find its treat of choice.”



This event is open to the public and will take place at 9 Ed Perry Blvd. For more information, please contact the Oxford Tractor Supply at 662-234-7191.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.