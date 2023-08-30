Property Transfers Published 7:35 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Property transfers between Aug. 14 – 18, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Michael and Stacy Williams to D&D Otke, LP, Unit 604 of Brighton Village Condominiums.

William and Elizabeth Clausel to Michael and Dana Putt, Unit 402, Calton Hill Condominiums.

Rachelle O’Connor to Tetra Holdings, LLC, Units 44 and 47, West End Condominiums and Lot 7 of Greenpointe Commercial Subdivision.

New El Bethel Baptist Church to Glenn Hill, A fraction of the South Half of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Kassandra Conner to Harry McDonald, 12.83 acres in Sections 15 and 22, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Ronald and Rhonda Loeb, Unit 1 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Hunter Slay and William Grist to Mohammad Alkhatib, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Christopher Teeter and Wendy Almon to Whisker Retreat, LLC, Lot 26, Oakshire Park Subdivision.

Cheryl Ann Keller to Kelly Robinson, Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Stan Atwood and Michael Scannell to Nicholas McAfee and Sadara Evans, Lot 51 of Cross Creek Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Michele Ehlers, Unit A15, Rowandale Condominiums.

Jeremy and Allison Williams to Demetrios Lagousis, West Half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 3 West and the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Fred and Shana Cohen, Unit 1113, The Crossing at OXford Commons Condominiums.

Wood Properties, LLC to Daniel Colbert and Mira Radu, Unit 502, Grandview Condominiums.

Virgie Bivens-Marsh to Thomas Womble, Lot 319 of Charleston Court at Wellsgate Subdivision.

Anna Elizabeth Wiygul to Henry Clay, LLC, Lot 30 of Grand Ridge Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Anthony and Claire Steinriede, Unit 1114 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to David and Evangelina Wolfley, Unit 617, Rowandale Condominiums.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to David and Jane Josey, Lot 46, Oakmont Subdivision.

Wesley and Jackson Sutton to William Walker, Unit 307 of Brighton Village Condominiums.

Ronald and Rhonda Loeb to Christine and Jay Szesnat, Lot 136 of Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Bobby and Patricia Huggins to John and Cheryl Ritter, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Jeffery and Tosha Lynn Mullins, Unit 1111, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Robert Butler, Jr. Revocable Trust to Ernest Felker, Lot 98 of Country Club Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Brian and Jill Burke, Unit 613 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Lesley Berry to Milburn Smith, Unit F3, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

David Black to Kayla Canfield and Elliott Willard, Lot 67 of Rollingwoods Subdivision.

Varner Constructions, LLC to Joshua and Kristin Collins, Lot 56 of Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Van and Betty Cochran to RMAF, LLC, Unit 37, Sage Meadow Condominiums.

Gerald Mims, III to Elizabeth Young, Unit 31, Oxford Square Townhomes.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Heidi and Robin Kiffin, Unit 1212, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Grand Oaks VIllage, LLC to Timothy and Ashley Cook, Unit 3 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Aaron and Brenna Leigh Brynildson, Unit 237 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Bradley and Heather Jetton to Terrell Harris Revocable Trust, Lot 63, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Christopher and Jennifer Lynn Anderson, Unit 4102, Fairmont Condominiums.

Robert and Shari Holt Revocable Trusts to John and Nancy Tyler, Lot 51 of Eagle Pointe Subdivision.

John B. White to Alba and Darrell Harrelson, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.