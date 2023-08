Straight lines and square bales Published 6:45 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

As afternoon temps neared 100 degrees with a heat index of 105 and more on Saturday, Aug. 26, it was perhaps hotter nowhere in North Mississippi than the hayfields found in our rural counties when James Redding was baling outside Oxford. With good spring rainfall totals and a humid summer, producers are reporting above average feeding hay in quality and quantity.