Tom Beckbe brand to offer famous waxed cotton from new Oxford Square retail store Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1 of 3

Tom Beckbe, the Alabama-based sporting apparel brand known for its hard-working waxed cotton outerwear and quality craftsmanship, is opening a new retail location in Oxford. The 125 Courthouse Square location will be the brand’s third brick-and-mortar experience and first in the Magnolia State.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot space, situated in the heart of Oxford’s historic Courthouse Square, will feature Tom Beckbe’s full line of men’s and women’s premium outerwear, fleece and quilted layers, canvas and leather bags, shirting, pants and field gear. The store will also carry a curated selection of limited edition and rare collectible sporting items, including art, books and hand-carved waterfowl decoys.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Oxford Square,” said Radcliff Menge, founder and CEO of Tom Beckbe. “Celebrating the unique culture and traditions of the South has been a central part of our brand since its founding, and few places rival Oxford and the Square’s richness of character. We look forward to connecting with the Oxford and greater Mississippi communities of sportsmen and women to share our passion for the outdoors.”

Email newsletter signup

The Oxford Square retail location is set to open its doors in mid-September, welcoming customers to discover and explore Tom Beckbe’s collection firsthand. For updates and more information, please visit the official Tom Beckbe website at www.tombeckbe.com.

Founded in 2015 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Tom Beckbe is the quintessential American sporting brand. Tom Beckbe’s premium outerwear and accessories are rooted in the traditional sporting aesthetic. From waxed cotton outerwear to fine shirting and leather goods, discerning outdoorsmen and women appreciate Tom Beckbe for its rugged, dependable style.