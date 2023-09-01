MHP Labor Day enforcement period started; 3 fatalities a year ago Published 9:28 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) started its 2023 Labor Day holiday travel period enforcement period Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 a.m. It will conclude on Monday, Sept. 4 at midnight.

“We know there will be a host of travelers for the Labor Day weekend, and promoting safety

will always be the main goal for the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“Over this enforcement period, we ask those who are traveling to do their part and practice safe and responsible driving habits.”

Troopers will be tasked with high-visibility patrols and conducting safety checkpoints to

promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes over the Labor Day holiday travel period. An

emphasis on deterring speeding and impaired or distracted driving and promoting seatbelt usage will be the primary goal over the holiday weekend.

“As we bid farewell to summer, safety is still a priority,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders,

assistant chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Many families will travel to enjoy

summer’s last official holiday, and with it being the first weekend for SEC football, our roads

will be busy. Please be considerate while driving as we share the roadway with fellow

Mississippians.”

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday travel period, MHP investigated 143 crashes with three

fatalities and made 270 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued

1,089 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.