Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 1:46 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The market continues this Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic-living butter lettuce, cousa and yellow squashes, and cucumbers.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of Red Velvet, Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Chocolate Ganache, Caramel, Italian Cream, and Vanilla. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Bost Farm will have tomatoes, purple hull peas, potatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, eggplant, okra and flowers.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets to brighten your weekend!

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Danny’s fried pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies, sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Fresh fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus guayaba and tamarind, coconut, banana and walnut.

Don Edwards Yocona Meadows Vineyard will have muscadines.

Receive an update similar to this one each week on their Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket), along with additional content such as photos and videos from our vendors and from the market itself.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look for them on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.