MDOT has ‘Road to Game Day’ campaign for fan safety

Published 4:07 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Who’s ready for some football? As the coaches and players start gearing up for the season, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has its own game plan, the “Road to Game Day” campaign, to help drivers get there safely before kickoff.

To avoid congestion on your game day road trip, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app; it gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alerts are interactive, providing users with more information at their fingertips. The public can also access this travel information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com.

MDOT’s “Road to Game Day” is about more than just getting to and from the game with no delays. MDOT’s main goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel and roadside workers safe along highways. With more traffic on game days, it’s important to be patient and drive smart.

“With all the excitement of the return of football season, one can easily get distracted behind the wheel. We need everyone’s best effort to get to the game safely. Put the phone down, slow down in work zones and keep your focus on the road. These are the little things that can keep you and your loved ones safe on gameday,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director.

Here are some tips to stay safe behind the wheel and keep crews safe in the field: