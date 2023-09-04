Ole Miss’ Jordan Watkins named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Published 3:11 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

By Staff Report

Ole Miss vs. Mercer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Sept. 2, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon.

Watkins was pivotal in Ole Miss’ 73-7 season-opening win over Mercer, returning his first career punt for a touchdown with a 70-yard score in the third quarter.

Watkins finished with 180 all-purpose yards on the day, as he also hauled in six receptions for 111 yards through the air in a record-breaking passing performance by the Ole Miss quarterbacks.

Email newsletter signup

Ole Miss will head to New Orleans this week to take on Tulane, with kickoff against the Green Wave set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

More News

MDOT has ‘Road to Game Day’ campaign for fan safety

Retired MHP trooper, DPS officer killed while assisting at crash scene

Ole Miss vs. Mercer football gallery

‘The Exonerated’ play has multi-talented director in Felipe E. Macias

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...