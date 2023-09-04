UM music professor Micah Everett awarded Arts Commission fellowship Published 1:29 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Micah Everett, professor of music at the University of Mississippi, has been awarded a $4,250 artist fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

The fellowship is a portion of the more than $1.75 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2024, and can be used in a variety of ways to further recipients’ artistic careers.

“With the additional funds provided to MAC this fiscal year, we are able to fund 37 more grants that are providing an economic impact for Mississippi communities, the arts, and education throughout the state,” said David Lewis, executive director for the Mississippi Arts Commission. “We are grateful for the support from the Mississippi Legislature and elected officials who helped prioritize the arts in Mississippi.”

Everett has taught at UM since 2012 and was promoted to professor of music earlier this year. He teaches and performs on all of the instruments of the trombone and tuba families, and currently serves as principal trombonist of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and tubist of the Mississippi Brass Quintet.

His publication credits include two solo CD recordings, a book, numerous pedagogical articles and musical arrangements, and a 20-year tenure on the editorial staff of the “International Trombone Association Journal.”

This is Everett’s second MAC award; he also received an artist fellowship in 2017. As was the case with his previous award, Everett has used this year’s funding to purchase new instruments to expand his performance activities.

MAC’s annual grant funds come from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi State Legislature. Awards were made in 104 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 60 state Senate districts.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education, and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.

MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Ellie Banks, communications director, 601-359-6546 or ebanks@arts.ms.gov.