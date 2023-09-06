Alzheimer’s Club thanks community Published 7:15 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Dear Editor:

Our OHS Club, Students for Alzheimer’s, recently held the 7th annual Memory Makers Tennis Tournament where we raised $23,646.

All of the proceeds from this tournament go directly to Memory Makers, which provides respite care for people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The success of this fundraiser would not have been possible without the overwhelming support and generosity from the Oxford community.

We would like to thank the many sponsors and donors, as well as the people who came out and played in the tournament or who just stopped by to participate in our silent auction.

We are so grateful for the giving spirit of this community and look forward to the continued success of this event.

Sincerely,

Leland Koestler

Ben Campbell

Co-presidents

OHS Students for Alzheimer’s Club