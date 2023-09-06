County clinics offering free screenings Published 8:12 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

In a major step to combat chronic disease in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free blood sugar and blood pressure checks at all clinics beginning Sept. 1.

Any Mississippian can call his or her local clinic to be screened or just drop in during business hours. Blood sugar numbers are done with a simple finger stick.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi, and the state’s rate of diabetes is one of the worst in the country.

“These quick tests can help connect Mississippians to free support services or self-management programs from MSDH, or refer them to a doctor, if needed,” said Victor Sutton, MSDH’s chief of Community Health and Clinical Services.

Visit msdh.ms.gov/locations for clinic sites, hours and phone numbers.