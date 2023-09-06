Diaper Bank re-opens Published 7:18 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Oxford Diaper Bank has re-opened after a temporary shutdown because of supply issue. Regular hours of noon to 6 p.m. were scheduled to resume on Sept. 5.

After that the bank will open every other Tuesday until the end of October. Dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

Doris Maiden, director of programs for North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, said the diaper bank in Memphis lost its manager earlier this year and it has struggled to keep up with supplying the 10 agencies under its umbrella.

Maiden also said the interim manager suggested supplementing the Oxford Diaper Bank with donations. With that in mind, the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center will conduct diaper drives during the month of September.

“September is Baby Safety Month and with the current circumstances, we thought it would be perfect for a drive,” said Maiden. “Diapers may be dropped off at the Oxford Police Department, the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and FNB Oxford Bank on Lamar. Of course, they may also be dropped off at the center.”

The North Mississippi Exchange Family Center was established in 1997 by area Exchange club. It serves not only the people of Oxford and Lafayette County, but all those in north Mississippi.

In addition to the Exchange Parent Aide Program, the center offers a program for pregnant teens and teen parents, parenting classes, and awareness and education workshops.