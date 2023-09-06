Fountains chosen for Women’s Council Scholarship Published 7:45 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Mack Fountain of Oxford has been awarded the Donna Ruth Else Roberts Council Scholarship and Oxford Business Women’s Council Scholarship – among the largest and most innovative awards on the University of Mississippi campus.

The $40,000 Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy scholarships have a far greater impact on students’ lives than just providing them with financial assistance, said Suzan Thames, chair of the OMWC.

As a scholarship recipient, Fountain can also apply for Global Leadership Circle support from the OMWC, which provides assistance to those who want to study abroad or pursue internships on the national and international level.

The OMWC was established 23 years ago at the university. An accomplished council of female leaders and philanthropists has secured almost $20 million to endow scholarships awarded to both male and female students. The carefully designed program is producing a strong circle of leadership, mentorship and philanthropy.