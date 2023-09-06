Gatlin new owner at Honey Baked Ham Published 8:15 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Honey Baked Ham Co., the leading retail provider of delectable hams and gourmet meals, recently announced that its Oxford location is under new ownership.

Robert Gatlin, a local entrepreneur, is now running daily operations. Gatlin’s Oxford location is currently open for business and is conveniently situated off Jackson Avenue at 204 Merchants Dr.

Gatlin brings over 15 years of management experience into his new venture with Honey Baked Ham. He plans to translate the skills he learned from his background into his ownership philosophy surrounding his new location.

As an Oxford native, Gatlin plans to be very hands-on from an operational standpoint to develop deeper relationships with the surrounding community as well as his staff. Specifically, he’s excited to provide catering as well as additional services for tailgating as the football season rolls around.

“When looking for my next business venture, I was immediately attracted to the opportunity that Honey Baked Ham provided,” said Gatlin. “Once I got further into the process, I was able to learn more about the company’s values and mission of providing gourmet meals and everyday enjoyment to guests. The entire team at Honey Baked Ham has been very supportive and I’m excited to grow further with the brand.”