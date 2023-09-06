Lafayette County Historical Society plans Oct. 15 meeting Published 8:20 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the Genealogy Room of the Lafayette-Oxford Library.

The public is invited to come enjoy the program. The program will be presented by Kaye Hooker Bryant, a lifelong resident of Oxford, who has helped John Cofield with his pictorial histories of Oxford and Lafayette County.

Bryant is an award-winning storyteller and will reminisce about growing up in Oxford and Lafayette County. She will welcome and expect the audience to share some of their experiences as well.

The society is seeking new members who are interested in genealogy and the history of Oxford, Lafayette County and the state of Mississippi. There is an impressive collection of genealogical and historical documents available for use in research about families in the area.

Meetings are the third Sunday of January, April, July and October and dues are $20 per year.