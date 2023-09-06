Morris named Alumnus of Year at ICC Published 8:45 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Itawamba Community College will honor its 2023 Alumnus of the Year, Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, Distinguished Service and Young Alumnus of the Year award recipients during Homecoming activities Oct. 5 at the Fulton Campus.

Awards will go to the following:

Retired Col. Sheldon Morris of Oxford, Alumnus of the Year

Morris, who is the executive vice president for programs at Delta Health Alliance, completed 22 years of honorable service as the military deputy director for the Army Profession and Leadership.

He began his career in the 3rd Brigade, 1st cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas. A 1997 graduate of ICC, he earned the bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and the master’s degree from the U.S. Army’s Command General and Staff College.

His activities at ICC included wide receiver for the football team (statistician during his red-shirt year), Fashion Tribe, Baptist Student Union and Gospel Sounds. His honors include multiple awards and distinction from the U.S. Army.

In 2010, Morris was named the Ole Miss Alumni Association’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award recipient. He served on the Ole Miss Alumni Board of Directors from 2018-20. He and his wife, Chelsea, have two children, Lauren and Dylan.

Anthony Brock of North Little Rock, Ark., and David Schumaker of Jacksonville, Ala., Athletic Hall of Fame

Donna Thomas of New Albany, Distinguished Service award

Mari-leen (Linkie) Marais of Fort, Lauderdale, Fla., Young Alumnus of the Year award.

The award recipients will be honored during a special ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Davis Event Center and presented during the ICC-Mississippi Delta pregame activities, which begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email maupton@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8035.