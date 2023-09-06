Oxford is a ‘bicycle-friendly town.’ Expert explains why. Published 5:54 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Oxford-Lafayette Newcomers and Friends invites the public to an educational program called “Cycling Opportunities In and Around Oxford.”

Oxford is one of the few Mississippi towns that the League of American Cyclists has designated “A Bicycle Friendly City.” Cycling enthusiast Claude Gunter, who has retired to Oxford from Kosciusko – where he still owns Claude Julian’s Clothing Company – will explain why Oxford received that designation. He will let us know about the RideOxford.com website, safe areas for casual family cycling and what the Oxford area offers for trail riding, gravel riding and road riding, as well as the great spin classes for all ages at the Y.

This will be an in-person program Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7 (across from Tractor Supply Company, near Stouts Carpet & Flooring).

For more information, contact Don Mason, committee chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.