Oxford man charged with aggravated domestic assault Published 5:44 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

On Sept. 4, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence off of Highway 6 for a reported disturbance. After investigation, Christopher Gaston Jr., 22, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Gaston was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.