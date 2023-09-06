Oxford’s Hal Neilson elected president of Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford's Hal Neilson Elected President of Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association
(President Award) Judge Hal Neilson of Oxford, at left, new president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association, presents to Judge Ryan Bruhl of Tylertown a plaque in recognition of his service as Association president.

BILOXI, Miss. — Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson has taken the reins as the new president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association. The election took place during the association’s summer training conference in Biloxi.

Succeeding Tylertown Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl, who is now the immediate past president, Neilson will head an association that works to support and enhance the role of municipal judges throughout Mississippi.

Judge Robert D. Jones, serving as Municipal Judge in multiple jurisdictions including Scooba, DeKalb, Stonewall, and Enterprise, was elected as vice-president of the association. Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Wes Curry will serve as the Association’s secretary-treasurer.

Email newsletter signup

Further filling out the leadership, Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford Jr. retains his position on the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College. The Judicial College is a key institution that provides ongoing education and training for state trial and appellate court judges, as well as youth court judges and referees, municipal judges, justice court judges, and court staff including administrators, clerks, and reporters.

The association’s newly elected leaders will be tasked with upholding the standards of the judicial system at the municipal level, as well as overseeing continued education initiatives for judges and court staff across the state.

More News

Oxford is a ‘bicycle-friendly town.’ Expert explains why.

Oxford man charged with aggravated domestic assault

Batesville woman charged with exploiting a vulnerable person

One in critical condition following retaining wall collapse in Oxford

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...