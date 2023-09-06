Quilt guild meets Saturday

Published 6:25 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Quilts, quilting (Dinh Pham/Unsplash)

The Piecemakers of Oxford Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9.  Doors open at 10 a.m. for fellowship and sharing.  The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m.  

Lynn Blaylock will present a program on how to make a Lemoyne Star block with the Rapid Fire template ruler.  

All those interested in quilting are invited to attend.  Meetings are held in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren Ave.

