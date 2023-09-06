Thacker Mountain kicks off new season Thursday Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Radio show has stellar fall lineup

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will open its fall 2023 season Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel led by a new executive director who has extensive ties to Oxford.

Amanda Wymer, formerly from Oxford and Ocean Springs, took over the reins of the show in July. Though she will make her official move to Oxford later in the fall, she’ll be in attendance at the Graduate premiere to meet and greet Thacker supporters.

Guests for the Sept. 7 season premiere will include debut novelist Irina Zhorov, as well as local alt-rockers Bark and Delta songwriter Will Griffith, performing as The Great Dying. The show is hosted by Jim Dees and the Yalobushwhacker Big Band, featuring the Thacker Horns and guest vocalist Mary Frances Massey.

Admission is free. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. with bar service available. The show will be broadcast live on WUMS, 92.1 FM (online at http://myrebelradio.com/).

Highlights of the upcoming fall season include the following”

Father-son authors Terry and Nick McDonell Sept. 21

Author Ron Rash with a Nashville songwriters showcase presented by the Ole Miss Women’s Council at the Lyric Sept. 28

NOLA funk rocker Ernie Vincent Oct. 12

Southern Studies scholar Ann Abadie Nov. 2

Mississippi songwriter Steve Azar with author-illustrator Sarah Frances Hardy, plus Memphis musicians Amy LaVere and Will Sexton Nov. 11

Season Finale on Thursday, Nov. 16, with Afrissippi and Charlie Mars.

The show will wrap up its 2023 schedule with its annual holiday membership party on Dec. 1 at Southside Art Gallery.

Locations for the fall shows will rotate between the Powerhouse Arts Center at 413 S 14th St., Lyric Oxford at 1006 Van Buren Ave. and the lobby of the Graduate Hotel at 400 N. Lamar Blvd.

A frequently updated schedule is available at the show’s website https://thackermountain.org/.